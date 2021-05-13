Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.57

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 43924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

