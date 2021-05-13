yearn.finance II Trading Up 19.4% This Week (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.47 or 0.01049265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00067260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00111869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060267 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

