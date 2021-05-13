Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Vivek Patel Sells 4,478 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivek Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00.

NYSE YELP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on YELP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

