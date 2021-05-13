Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.01 million.
Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. Yelp has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $43.86.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
