YETI (NYSE:YETI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.280-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

YETI traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. 173,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

