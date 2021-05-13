YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.YETI also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

Shares of YETI traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. 3,632,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,612. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.87.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

