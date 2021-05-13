YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +20-22% to ~$1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.YETI also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.280-2.320 EPS.

Shares of YETI traded up $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $85.82. 3,630,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. YETI has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised YETI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.87.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

