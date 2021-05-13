Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

YEXT stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

