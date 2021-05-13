YF Link (YFL) Price Down 8.8% This Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $277.54 or 0.00557828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and $224,842.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00085482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01037127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00110275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059315 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.