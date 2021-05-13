YFValue (YFV) Price Reaches $1.63 on Major Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00088398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.46 or 0.01075177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00111915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060711 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

