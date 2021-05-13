YIELD App Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.45 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $70.45 million and $6.14 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 104,938,677 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.