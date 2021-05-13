yieldwatch Price Tops $1.47 on Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002970 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $5,126.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00648297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00082001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00231907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.57 or 0.01217665 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01044183 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

