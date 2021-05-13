YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $944,226.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00085257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01018915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00109766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059176 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.