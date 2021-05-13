yOUcash Market Capitalization Hits $139.73 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $139.73 million and $27,483.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00085482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01037127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00110275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

