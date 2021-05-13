YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Issues Earnings Results

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

YPF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 34,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

