Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

