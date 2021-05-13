Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. CVS Health posted earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

