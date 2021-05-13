Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

