Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.