Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post sales of $44.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the highest is $52.49 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $196.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $222.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

