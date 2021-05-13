Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

