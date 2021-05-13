Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

SLDB opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

