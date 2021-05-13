Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 75,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,565. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

