Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.44. Union Pacific posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

