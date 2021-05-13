Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $11.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after buying an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

