Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

