Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.34 Million

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report sales of $830.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.85 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $462.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,606,000 after acquiring an additional 141,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FND opened at $101.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

