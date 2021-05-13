Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.84.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 831,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $643.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.