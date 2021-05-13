Zacks: Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $68.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

