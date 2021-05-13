Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

