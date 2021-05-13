Zacks: Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.13. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $305.80 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.95 and a 200-day moving average of $220.93.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

