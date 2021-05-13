Zacks: Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.44. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 644.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

