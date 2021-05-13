Zacks: Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $227.94 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

