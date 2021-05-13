Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $413.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.00 million. SPX reported sales of $373.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.76 on Thursday. SPX has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SPX by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SPX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in SPX by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

