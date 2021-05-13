Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $2.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.85. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.23. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

