Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. WEX posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,549,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $187.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.70. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.