Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.58. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

