Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $3.15. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,326.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

