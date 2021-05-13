Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

