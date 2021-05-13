Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Announce -$1.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($6.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $490.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.