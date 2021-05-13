Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

