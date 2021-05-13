Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.84. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

FOXF stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

