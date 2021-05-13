Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

LMRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,812. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

