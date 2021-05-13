Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report sales of $204.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.77 million and the lowest is $194.13 million. ProPetro posted sales of $106.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $831.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $789.19 million to $866.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.48.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

