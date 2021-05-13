Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce $166.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $122.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $857.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $883.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 71.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 119.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 395,823 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $10,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 35.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

