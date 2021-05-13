Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.73. The Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.