Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

ZTS stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

