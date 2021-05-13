Zacks Investment Research Comments on electroCore, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for electroCore in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in electroCore by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

