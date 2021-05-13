Zacks Investment Research Comments on Heat Biologics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heat Biologics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HTBX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $190,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

