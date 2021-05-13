Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00004560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $23.93 million and $141,568.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,667,579 coins and its circulating supply is 10,638,079 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

