Zcoin Price Reaches $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,614.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.79 or 0.07690988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.85 or 0.02538483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00641986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00180787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00800098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.87 or 0.00641839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.17 or 0.00606880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006894 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

